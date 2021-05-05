McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — Safa official

Fan favourite Benni McCarthy is unlikely to be named as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week as the nation’s soccer lovers and many observers expected.

TimesLIVE has been informed that the SA Football Association (Safa) will not agree to some of the key demands that would have seen the AmaZulu coach succeed Molefi Ntseki.

Safa indicated last Friday that the new man would be named this week, and Wednesday was identified by several insiders as the likely date of the announcement, with the all-time Bafana top scorer the overwhelming favourite for the job.

However, the deal is believed to have collapsed this week after McCarthy spelt out conditions he viewed as non-negotiable, including the appointment of AmaZulu colleagues Siyabonga Nomvethe and Moeneeb Josephs as his assistant coaches on a full-time basis. Nomvethe and Josephs serve as McCarthy’s assistants at AmaZulu and he wanted them to retain the same roles at national team level.

Safa have gone back to the drawing board and are desperately trying to woo either Belgian Hugo Broos or Portugal-based Carlos Quieroz, the man who was initially thought to have agreed to return to the Bafana seat he occupied between 2000 and 2002.