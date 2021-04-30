Desperate Safa may consider Notoane for now

Will U-23 coach be in charge for Zimbabwe, Ghana fixtures?

In a shock move, the SA Football Association (Safa) is believed to be considering offering a short-term contract to David Notoane as Bafana Bafana interim coach for the first two matches of the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June.



The decision to go for SA under-23s coach Notoane comes after Carlos Queiroz apparently turned down Safa’s approach last week...