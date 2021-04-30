Soccer

Desperate Safa may consider Notoane for now

Will U-23 coach be in charge for Zimbabwe, Ghana fixtures?

30 April 2021 - 09:25
Neville Khoza Journalist

In a shock move, the SA Football Association (Safa) is believed to be considering offering a short-term contract to David Notoane as Bafana Bafana interim coach for the first two matches of the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June.

The decision to go for SA under-23s coach Notoane comes after Carlos Queiroz apparently turned down Safa’s approach last week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
X