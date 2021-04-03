“First‚ let us also give huge congratulations to coach Ricardo and his team. It’s fantastic that Africa can recruit coaches of his calibre‚ with his technical staff‚” Mokwena said in the post-match press conference.

“[They have] huge experience. A lot of quality and working at the highest level. So we knew‚ watching videos and getting data that the team had improved a lot within the few weeks.

“It’s not always easy to give a team your blueprint as a coach‚ and particularly with him‚ within the short space of time that he’s done it. But clearly when we did our analysis we could always see that there’s a game model‚ a way of playing.

“And even the numbers supported what we saw‚ because since he’s arrived possession statistics have gone to about on average 63 percent‚ compared to what was 46 percent – so that was huge.

“So we knew we had to play very strong‚ and when we didn’t have possession that we would have to work a bit‚ keep compact‚ deny them spaces behind us.

“And maybe in certain moments in the first half we dropped off too early. And also we struggled a bit to deal with their diamond in the midfield‚ which caught us slightly by surprise‚ although they had played it before.

“But much better in the second half where we engaged better‚ we pressed a higher.

“ … And once more congratulations to coach Ricardo and his technical staff – huge improvement from what we played against before.”