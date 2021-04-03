Vuyo Mere rescues draw for Birds in dying seconds against Arrows

Swallows FC stand-in skipper Vuyo Mere scored in the last 30 seconds of the referee’s optional to help his team draw 1-1 with Lamontville Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership match at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Arrows midfielder Seth Parusnath had helped his side take the lead with 20 minutes remaining on the clock. Arrows looked to have bagged their 10th win of the season before Mere pounced to help the Dube Birds earn another deserved point – their 12th draw this season.

Parusnath’s goal, his second of the season, would have given Abafana Besithende a fifth straight away win and moved them a point behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Dube Birds came here struggling for form having drawn seven and lost one of their last eight matches, having last won a league tie on January 16.