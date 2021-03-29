Timid Bafana bow out after Sudan beating

Molefi Ntseki’s job as Bafana Bafana coach could be on the line after the team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon next year.

Bafana’s dreams of making it to the Afcon ended last night after their 0-2 defeat to Sudan at Al Hilal Stadium. They went to Sudan and were in second place in Group C with 10 points. Their fate was in their hands as they only needed to avoid a defeat to book their place in the finals next year.

But they conceded two quick goals in the first half, and the writing was on the wall. When Ntseki was appointed as a national team coach, many doubted him as they felt he was not the right man to lead Bafana and needed to prove them wrong by qualifying to Afcon. Now he has failed as SA finished third in the group behind Ghana (13 points) and Sudan (12).

Bafana made things difficult for themselves when they drew 1-1 against Ghana on Thursday at home. Had they won that game, they should have gone to Sudan yesterday already qualified.