Dozens killed in besieged Mozambique gas town

Dozens of people were killed in an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma this week, a spokesperson for the country's defence and security forces said, including seven people when a convoy of cars was ambushed in an escape attempt.

Hundreds of other people, both local and foreigners, have been rescued from the town, next to gas projects worth $60 billion, Omar Saranga told journalists on Sunday.

“The defence and security forces registered the loss of seven lives of a group of citizens that left the Amarula hotel in a convoy that was ambushed by the terrorists,” Saranga said.

A South African woman, Meryl Knox, told Reuters her son Adrian Nel had died in that ambush. Her husband and another son hid with his body in the bush until the following morning, when they were able to make it to safety in Pemba. A British contractor had also been killed, Britain's Times newspaper said.

The province of Cabo Delgado, where the town is located, has since 2017 been the target of a simmering Islamist insurgency linked to Islamic State.

Hundreds of people fleeing the attack are arriving by boat in the port city of Pemba, a diplomat and an aid worker said.