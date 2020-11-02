Celtic goalkeeper Mabokgwane doubtful for Pirates clash after he was hospitalised

First-choice Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane was hospitalised after the MTN8 first leg semi-final against SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

The Celtic keeper was left dazed after he fell awkwardly making a save in the first half against SuperSport and had to receive medical attention for several minutes on the pitch before he was cleared to continue with the match.

Mabokgwane had another awkward landing in the second half and this time had to leave the field on a stretcher struggling with what looked like head pains.

Influential Lantshene Phalane was first to come off injured as he limped off clutching to his groin area with almost half an hour played and was replaced with Given Mashikinya in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

“I have not met the medical team yet and I am not sure of [Phalane's] situation. I just heard that Jackson [Mabokgwane] has been taken to hospital but Phalane is still with the team‚” said Maduka after his team earned a valuable away goal against SuperSport.

Key midfielder Phalane will also be assessed on Monday and a call on whether he makes the match-day squad to face Pirates or not at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (19h30) will be made.

“I have not gotten the [medical] reports yet to see how bad the injuries are‚” said the Malawi-born coach.

Celtic turn their attention to league duties on Wednesday when they host an Orlando Pirates team high on confidence after obliterating arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the other MTN8 semi-final in Orlando on Saturday.

Mabokgwane will be a doubt to feature against his former club.

With games coming thick and fast due to the delayed start to the season because of Covid-19‚ Maduka has hinted at several changes for the visit of Pirates to keep his troops refreshed ahead of Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final second leg at home against SuperSport.

“Yeah we will first check you know if there might be some few knocks here and there [from the SuperSport match].

“It is very important for us to introduce the fresh legs. We have been playing every three days‚ so it is very important to go to the game against Pirates also refreshed a little bit‚” said Maduka.

“There might be some changes‚ one or two or three so that the team can be able to compete on Wednesday [against Pirates].”

Celtic have had a wobbly start to the DStv Premiership.

They started with a 1-1 draw at home against Lamontville Golden Arrows on the opening day and followed that up with a 1-0 defeat against rookies TS Galaxy in their last league match and would be eager to register their first win against Pirates.

Celtic have just one point from their two league matches while Pirates have not had an ideal start either with two points from as many games following a 1-1 draws against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch.