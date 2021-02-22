Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso and Sundowns set for Tanzania as sanity finally prevails in Caf debacle

Morocco's farcical handling of Kaizer Chiefs' African Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca appears to have been stopped in its tracks after it emerged on Monday that the called-off game will now finally be played in Burkina Faso on February 28.

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns's match against Algeria's CR Belouizdad was also subjected to similar treatment and uncertainty‚ but it seems sanity has finally prevailed as this encounter will now take place in Tanzania, on the same day.

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told TimesLIVE on Monday that he was in possession of letters from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirming that the two games will be played on Sunday.

“I can confirm that we have received letters that say Chiefs will play in Burkina Faso and Sundowns will play in Tanzania on the 28th [of February]‚" he said.

“But the association will further consult with the two teams and check if they will be able to meet the logistics and all that‚” he said.