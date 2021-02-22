Coach bemoans sluggish first half against Amakhosi

Tembo impressed by how Gabuza, Mahachi lifted United

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is of the view that a poor first half is the reason they could not beat Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend. He felt that the introduction of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi helped change the game for them.



SuperSport had to rely on a penalty, converted by Bradley Grobler, to secure a 1-all draw against Chiefs on Saturday. Gabuza who won the penalty after he was fouled by Akumu Agay...