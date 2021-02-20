Kaizer Chiefs waste chances having to settle for draw against SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs would have felt they deserved more than a point, but Gavin Hunt's work in progress Amakhosi will need to strategise to consolidate a lead better than in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Reeve Frosler struck Chiefs ahead in the 29th minute, Bradley Grobler's penalty levelling matters in the 67th.

Chiefs coach Hunt, seemingly deciding that inter-changing between mistake-prone goalkeepers has been counter-productive, opted to retain Itumeleng Khune despite the error that led to AmaZulu's winner in Chiefs' 3-2 defeat at this ground on Wednesday.

The coach changed things from a poor performance, bringing Willard Katsande back into his midfield for Daniel Cardoso, and switching Reeve Frosler from right wing to left-back, dropping Philani Zulu. Leonardo Castro got a start up-front alongside Samir Nurkovic, as Hunt changed from a 4-5-1 to a 4-4-2.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo had Onismor Bhasera back from injury at left-back, coming off a 2-1 win against Cape Town City in Pretoria that left a nice week's break since.

Chiefs, on balance of chances, would have felt they deserved more than a point. A seemingly over-conservative approach, though, coming back from the break at 1-0 up appeared part of the reason for SuperSport drawing level. Chiefs started to play again at 1-1, but could not bury a string of chances.

Amakhosi came out a different team from the flat combination against AmaZulu. A return of some of older heads, such as Castro, Bernard Parker on the left, and Katsande in the middle, seemed to help bring some of the command back into Chiefs’ play.

Soon after a water break in Johannesburg February heat a mix-up led to a crucial corner, Bhasera letting a ball run and Ronwen Williams unable to reach it before it crossed the line. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's delivery was cleared as far as Frosler, lurking outside the left edge of the box, who knocked the ball forward, won it again off the challenge of Grobler, and connected a fine strike past Williams.

The script was always for Chiefs to consolidate, and SuperSport to push for an equaliser, from the break, as United brought on Thamsanqa Gabuza for Rusike. Perhaps, though, a more confident Amakhosi would not have come out quite so defensive.

From the Sipho Mbule – buzzing around Chiefs’ area back from the break – Anthony Akumu pushed Gabuza over, and referee Victor Hlungwani pointed to the spot. Grobler struck low to the left of Khune.

Chiefs pushed again after that, their best chance coming as Akumu to volleyed off Williams onto the crossbar.