We gave Bafana Bafana to the nation

The Sowetan newsroom prides itself in having bestowed the nickname Bafana Bafana onto the national soccer team.

The national team was then just known as “the squad” among local football lovers following the country’s readmission to international football in 1992 .

Three Sowetan soccer columnists who jointly penned a weekly column decided that the team needed a nickname - and one that was unique.

When it was then sport editor Molefi Mika’s turn to write the column, he decided that Bafana Bafana was a suitable nickname for the national soccer team.

Mika said the nickname had initially been used by Sowetan staff members for their soccer team, called Sowetan Dazzlers, which played their matches on Fridays Gauteng against teachers and other social soccer teams.

Mika, who named the Dazzlers Bafana Bafana, felt the name was more deserved by the national team..

He said generally all athletes from all sporting codes believe in eternal youth and the name Bafana Bafana, which means boys means, in Nguni, “forever youthful and zestful”.