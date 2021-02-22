Hunt decries 'stupid error' but happy with showing

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt fell short of saying their performance in the 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday was their best so far this season.

Chiefs drew first blood via Reeve Frosler just seconds before the half-hour mark. SuperSport levelled matters when the league's leading scorer, Bradley Grobler, converted from the spot midway through the second period.

Referee victor Hlungwani awarded Matsatsantsa the penalty after Akumu Agay pulled Thamsanqa Gabuza in the box.

“We were good. We should have won the game but we made a stupid error, pulling a guy in the box. We should have won the game by a comfortable score. It was a difficult game. We played well. The movements were very good,’’ said Hunt.

“We showed good mentality. They [the players] are trying. We created enough chances but we did not convert. Creating chances shows you play well.’’

The four-time championship winner also reserved special praise for his veteran attacker Bernard Parker and upcoming star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for their contributions against Matsatsantsa.

“Bernard Parker was the man of the match today [in fact, that honour went to SuperSport’s Thatayaone Ditlhokwe]. He was fantastic. I played him in central midfield because we don’t really have enough players there and he was really good. Mshini [Ngcobo] was very good,’’ said Hunt.

Just a moment after the hour mark, Amakhosi were forced to replace the injured Frosler and Willard Katsande for Philani Zulu and Daniel Cardoso. Hunt bemoaned these forced changes.

“Every game is the same story. We are taking off players because of injuries. I am not taking off players because I want to make a tactical change. It’s been like that for the whole season,’’ said Hunt.

Chiefs hope for another spirited display when they host Guinean giants Horoya in a CAF Champions League Group C encounter at FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm).