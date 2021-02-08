Ncikazi dejected as AmaZulu steal it at the death

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi admitted that the late goal they conceded against AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup first round felt like a sucker punch as they failed to recover from that.

Arrows were on course to advance to the next round of the competition after Micheal Gumede put them ahead early in the first half. But Lehlohonolo Majoro equalised with the last kick of the match to send the match into extra time.

Arrows then went on to lose the match 4-5 on a penalty shootout to leave Ncikazi disappointed as he thought they had done enough to earn a place in the last 16 of the knockout competition.

“The biggest setback was conceding in the last minute of the match. We never recovered from there and it just felt like a loss and never saw my team again with the same energy,” Ncikazi told the media after the match.

“I thought we dominated the first half. Maybe we should learn to change and turn our possession dominance into goals. In a typical cup match, second half, they made changes, and when they changed the formation into 3-4-3, I thought we struggled a bit. But I thought we adapted well.

“Having said that, we lost a derby, not the best brand of football in the second half, in some stage, first half, we played well, and I feel for the players and the amount of effort that they put into this match.