Marvellous Majoro strike rescues AmaZulu from jaws of defeat against Arrows
Lehlohonolo Majoro pulled AmaZulu FC from the jaws of defeat to help them boot their neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows out of the Nedbank Cup‚ 5-4 on penalties at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.
Arrows had led from Michael Gumede’s strike for over 75 minutes when Majoro pounced in the injury time of the 90 minutes to take the game to extra time‚ where no further goals were scored.
Abafana Besithende came to this match pumped up having already beaten AmaZulu 2-0 and Maritzburg United 2-1 in the DStv Premiership‚ where they currently occupy a decent sixth position under Mandla Ncikazi’s stewardship.
Ahead of this match Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy had been encouraged by his side’s three successive victories in the Premiership and had spoken of the need to win their first trophy since 1992.
True to both team’s form‚ the match started at a blistering pace but it was Usuthu who created a great chance to take the lead with Xola Mlambo coming agonisingly close in the sixth minute when his shot went wide after he had combined well with striker Bongi Ntuli.
It was after that miss that Arrows upped their game and duly punished a sluggish Usuthu defence when Gumede was let loose to beat Siyabonga Mbatha with a low shot after getting a great assist from his striking partner Knox Mutizwa.
Usuthu gained control of the game after going down but a combination of some great saves by Sifiso Mlungwana in Arrows’ goals and poor finishing by the AmaZulu strikers helped Ncikazi’s side finish the first 45 minutes with their lead intact.
Arrows left possession in the hands of AmaZulu after the restart but remained very dangerous on transition and went close a number of times before seeing their advantage vanish when Majoro equalised.
Just as it looked like Arrows were on their way to thee last 16‚ Luvuyo Memela supplied his fellow substitute Majoro with a delightful cross to take the game to extra time and penalties‚ where Usuthu prevailed.