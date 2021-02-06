Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi: AmaZulu a different team under Benni McCarthy

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has acknowledged that the AmaZulu team they’ll be meeting in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday is vastly different to the one they beat 2-0 in a DStv Premiership match before the end of last year.

Ncikazi, who has taken Arrows to sixth in the Premiership in 14 rounds in his first longer spell as a head coach of a PSL club, says new AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has improved Usuthu. He added that it’s no surprise that AmaZulu won their last three league matches on the trot coming to Saturday’s highly anticipated KZN derby at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

“The team that we’re playing on Saturday is a different team to the one we played before Benni arrived,” said the 51-year-old Ncikazi on Thursday.

“They’ve got a different energy — Benni has changed the strategy, and you can see that mentally they’re more prepared as they’ve started winning games.”

Ncikazi also highlighted the fact that cup games are more unpredictable than the league matches and teams tend to fight to the bitter end.