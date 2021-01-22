Charged up Amakhosi stare down Stellies

While Kaizer Chiefs seems to have to hit top gear in the DStv Premiership after three successive victories, they hope to build on that momentum when they visit Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

The success against AmaZulu, Cape Town City and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila has improved the confidence and belief among the Chiefs players.

Defender Philani Zulu said they must not get carried away with the run they are having and must remain focused on the job.

“Winning all three games in a row feels good. I mean, looking at how we started the season compared to now, there is much of a big difference,” Zulu told the club's media department yesterday.

“We were at the bottom of the log, and winning the three games, we moved up the table. It just shows the hard work and efforts put in by the whole team. It paid off well, and we are looking forward to carrying on with the momentum and winning as many games as we can.

“It feels good. Even among the players when training, the spirit is high, and we don’t want to look back.”

The Soweto giants have always enjoyed playing in Cape Town and will be banking on that record when they meet Stellies.

Last season, they thumped Stellenbosch 4-0 in Cape Town, while they also came out 2-1 victors recently when they played in the Mother City.

“Looking at Stellenbosch, they are a good side the way they are playing, keep the ball and control it,” Zulu said.

“They are just like any other team in the league. If you look at it right now, there is no small or big team. All the teams are playing to the best of their abilities.

“They are a tough team to play against, and travelling to Cape Town is never easy. But we are doing our very best and we need to keep on going.

“But we are relieved that we have moved away from the bottom of the log. It took a lot of hard work and we had to dig deep, and it paid off very well. Now we know what we have to do. We are trying our best to keep on going and not looking back."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Swallows, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm); Leopards v Chippa, Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm); Baroka v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Danie Craven Stadium (5pm); Maritzburg v Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium, (5pm).

Sunday: Tshakhuma v SuperSport, Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm); Cape Town City v Arrows, Cape Town Stadium (3.30pm);