Bully Somizi thrives on entitlement

It is regrettable that TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has refused to apologise for his appalling conduct against two journalists.



The SA National Editors Forum had called on Mhlongo-Motaung to “unreservedly apologise to these journalists and the public on all his social platforms for his unbecoming behaviour”. This was after he insulted the reporters and released their contact details online for them to be abused by his fans...