Soccer

Chiefs coach impressed by 'sensational duo'

Hunt expects more from Ngcobo, Mashiane

21 January 2021 - 07:19
Neville Khoza Journalist
Happy Mashiane of Kaizer Chiefs (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Dumisani Zuma.
Happy Mashiane of Kaizer Chiefs (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Dumisani Zuma.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The impact Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo have had in Kaizer Chiefs' revival has left coach Gavin Hunt impressed.

Hunt was full of praise for the two upcoming youngsters following their 3-0 victory over struggling Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Ngcobo, 21, and Mashiane, 23, were both on the score sheet in successive matches and combined well with senior players Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama and Bernard Parker for the three goals Chiefs scored to register their third victory on the trot.

“I think any good player can play with anybody. They can play with each other, so the idea is we want to try and play into Samir, but I mean we can’t all the time,” Hunt said after the match.

“If I can get him [Ngcobo] higher up on the field, which we can’t do at the moment because of other situations, we need to get the boy because he has some qualities.

“I think he got three or four goals... now I’m not sure [three] this season. But we need to get him in those better positions more often because he has the ability. He is getting better. Hopefully, the combination can blossom a little bit moving forward.”

Hunt added that with Chiefs not able to sign any players because of the transfer ban, he had to throw the youngsters in the deep. “Any successful football team will have that transition from young to old, but we need to get the balance right,” Hunt said.

“Sometimes the balance might be wrong because I know in the derby [against Orlando Pirates] I had too many of them playing. But we have to test them somewhere. We have to be careful how we do it, but in our situation, they have to play and they have to learn very fast.

“I like Happy from the very first day I saw him because he is my type of player. He is a fantastic...”

Chiefs, who have now recorded three successive victories, will be looking to continue with their revival when they visit Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (5pm). “It has been a bit hectic. The most important thing was to try to get results and try to keep ourselves moving in the right direction.”

Kaizer Chiefs get on a roll with third win in succession against TTM

Kaizer Chiefs are now on something of a roll – well, at the very least a mini-loaf – convincingly notching a third successive DStv Premiership win, ...
Sport
1 day ago

How Nurkovic's return got Chiefs buzzing again

Amakhosi eyeing three wins in a row since striker's comeback
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X