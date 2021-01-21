But the most encouraging aspect of the victories has been that Chiefs’ young players being thrown in by Hunt – a process sped up by a transfer ban‚ and a squad clearly in need of rebuilding – have looked more assured and influential on proceedings.

Two‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane‚ scored two goals in Chiefs’ last two games‚ while fellow midfielders Darrel Matsheke and Njabulo Blom have impressed.

Hunt feels he has been getting his balance better between youth and senior heads to lead the youngsters.

“Any successful team will have that transition‚ from young to old‚ and old to young‚ but we need to get the balance right and sometimes maybe the balance has been wrong‚” Hunt said.

“ … We’ve got to be careful how we do it [introduce young players]‚ but in our situation they have to play and they have to learn very fast.

“I liked Happy from the day that I saw him because he’s my type of player. He’s a fantastic crosser of the ball‚ and we need to work on that a little bit more.”

Ngcobo‚ Mashiane and key striker Samir Nurkovic – whose return has brought much-needed movement and purpose to Chiefs’ frontline – seem have established a budding understanding in the left attacking channel when they are on the field together.

“I think any good players can play with anybody‚” Hunt said.