Sundowns coach Mokwena breaks down why SuperSport are so dangerous

“SuperSport are probably the one team who are profiled very close to the profile of their manager‚ probably the one team who adopt the character and the personality of their coach‚” Mokwena said‚ imparting one of his trademark breakdowns of an opposition team.

“Kaitano‚ being a very good coach who has come through the structures at SuperSport‚ has always had teams who are aggressive and mentally strong as he was as a football player.

“Very difficult to break down‚ but also with resilience in terms of playing through matches. And they’ve got a very aggressive personality as a team.

“They sit second on the log‚ and of course we never analyse teams in relation to their log positions because that doesn’t really tell you much at this point in the season. But you can already see that they’ve had a very decent start.”

Mokwena said SuperSport have shown flexibility within their two main 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 formations.

“They have quietly gone about their business with a lot of tactical flexibility‚ where they can play a 4-4-2 with two strikers with Gabuza and Grobler‚ who complement each other extremely well.

“Or they can stretch the last line up-front with Grobler‚ Gabuza and Ghampani Lungu‚ and then maybe overload the midfield with an extra midfielder like a Jamie Webber.