Solskjaer says Liverpool clash a reality check for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Sunday’s Premier League match at champions Liverpool will be a test of his team’s title credentials.

Leaders United have 36 points from 17 games, three more than second-placed Liverpool before the blockbuster clash at Anfield and Solskjaer backed his team to extend their advantage with a victory on the back of their superb form.

Solskjaer’s side are unbeaten in 11 league games and have dropped only four points in that spell.

“We know that we can beat anyone, anywhere on any given day. So to be able to go into a game like this, feeling if we play to our best that we can win, is a good feeling,” Solskjaer told reporters on Friday.