Tembo puts up brave face ahead of Celtic, Downs

SuperSport United are hoping to make the most of their back-to-back DStv Premiership home games this week when they face Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium today and Saturday respectively.

Matsatsantsa have scored five goals in two games, collecting four out of a possible six points. Coach Kaitano Tembo's charges are going into their game against Celtic high on confidence. But the Zimbabwean mentor does not want to see a repeat of what happened in their last home match. They dropped two points when they played to a 2-2 draw against Chippa United in a home match he believes they should have won.

"We knew that January is going to be a busy month for us. I gave the players a day off [after the match against TS Galaxy on Saturday], and we resumed training on Monday. We did not do a lot of training as we are managing the recovery of the players. We prepared for the Celtic game. It is a busy week for us, and we are ready for both games at home," said an optimistic Tembo.

Celtic, meanwhile, lost their first game of the year against Maritzburg United away from home and drew 1-1 against AmaZulu at home last week. Coach John Maduka is optimistic that they can collect the three points in Tshwane.

"We should have won the game against AmaZulu as we created plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. We conceded a soft goal, and we have to rectify the mistakes that we made and be ready for the next game," said Maduka.

The Malawian-born coach said he expected a tricky game against SuperSport.

"We expect a tricky game against a good team that is doing well. Our games against them are entertaining and produce plenty of goals. We will go out there and try to compete. We have a clean bill of health, and that gives us options to select the strongest possible team for the game," added Maduka.