Tembo counts on Grobler, Gabuza to upset Sundowns

SuperSport United will tomorrow look to the form book as they attempt to end Mamelodi Sundowns' unbeaten DStv Premiership record this season (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 3pm).

The Brazilians are on top of the log with 24 points from 10 matches, followed by Matsatsantsa in second place with 22 points from the same number of games. The biggest motivation for Matsatsantsa is that a win will see them leapfrog the defending champions.

They would also claim the bragging rights and end the 10-time league champions' unbeaten run. On paper, they look like a team that can pull off the mission as they have won four of their last five games. SuperSport strikers Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza are causing havoc to opposition defenders in the league, with the deadly pair having scored in the past three matches.

Coach Kaitano Tembo described Sundowns as a well-rested team as they did not play during the week. “We have to try and dig deep in the derby. We are playing a well-rested team. We will be ready to try and win the derby. The players do not need any motivation for the derby,” said Tembo.

SuperSport defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 at the same venue on Wednesday, where Gabuza and Grobler were on the scoresheet.

Grobler made history when he became SuperSport's all-time leading goalscorer with 58 goals, surpassing the late Abram Raselemane's record in the win against Celtic. “It's an unbelievable feeling. When I was six goals away from breaking the record, it seemed too far away. The club stuck with me through thick and thin. They were there for me when I was injured, and it is my way of saying thank you to them,” said a delighted Grobler.

The 32-year-old is the league's top goal scorer with 10 goals, two goals ahead of Themba Zwane of Sundowns. Zwane returned to the Sundowns set-up last week to score his eighth goal of the season, and he and Peter Shalulile will be the men to watch for Matsatsantsa, who lost both their league games against the Brazilians last season.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 3pm. Arrows v Tshakhuma, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3pm. TS Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela Stadium, 3.30pm, Celtic v Stellenbosch, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium, 5pm; Baroka v Swallows, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5pm.

Sunday: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Kings Park Stadium, 3.30pm. Leopards v Pirates, Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm.