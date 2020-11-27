Late diva's son releases her song found by accident
Brenda Fassie's new song to vie for festive airplay
In her day as SA's queen of pop, the late Brenda Fassie dominated the festive season airplay without much competition until she passed on.
Over the years, various artists and groups contested vigorously to own the festive, with varying degrees of success but none dominated like Mabrrr. In the year like no other, Fassie is set to return to festive season charts with a brand new release, I Love You Babe...
