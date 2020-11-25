Masuluke embraces second chance at Baroka

Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke has a point to prove. The lanky Giyani-born goalkeeper left the Limpopo-based giants under controversial circumstances two years ago. He was shown the door for alleged misconduct together with the then head coach Kgoloko Thobejane.

But chairman Khurishi Mphahlele forgave him for his transgression and called him to rejoin the team. The 27-year-old goalie is happy to be back at the club.

He played his first game in his second spell in the Limpopo derby against Tshakhuma Tsha Mazivhandila at the Thoyondou Stadium last weekend.

Despite losing the derby 0-1 against the new kids on the block, Masuluke said he was delighted to play for his beloved club again.

“I am back and I have a point to prove. I left under a dark cloud and turned into a laughing stock of South African football. My name got tarnished and it broke my heart to leave a club that I helped to get promoted under mysterious circumstances. But the chairman rescued me and invited me to come back. I won’t make stupid mistakes again and want to focus on my football,” Masuluke told Sowetan yesterday.