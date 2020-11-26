Swift TTM debut left Thabo Rakhale impressed

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's new signing Thabo Rakhale is grateful for the faith shown by coach Joel Masutha after he made his debut during their 1-0 victory over Baroka on Sunday.

The midfielder joined Tshakhuma only a week ago as a free agent after his contract with Chippa United ended in June.

He had been training on his own, and when he finally joined Tshakhuma, the 30-year-old never thought he could play so soon.

“It wasn’t frustration as such [being without a team], but sometimes it gets to you not playing for so long,” Rakhale told Sowetan.

“I have been itching to be on the field, and I’m just grateful to have a run. I didn’t think that I would play so soon. I just joined the club, and the following week I’m in the team that’s going to play.

“It was a great feeling to be part of the team. The coach told me that I would contribute to the team even though my level of fitness was a worry for me.

“But since I joined the team, I have been pushing myself, and maybe the coach felt that he could give me a few minutes in the game, and that’s what happened.”