Sundowns determined to beat Stellies in honour of Ngcongca

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to honour the memory of their fallen defender Anele Ngcongca in their DStv Premiership encounter against Stellenbosch at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow at 6pm. The 33-year-old, who won three league titles in his four-year stay at Sundowns, died in a tragic car accident in Durban.

He was on loan at AmaZulu.

Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela requested the players to mourn and celebrate their former teammate’s life. “The only way to come out of this difficult time effortlessly is to support one another. You shared rich moments with Anele, and nobody can understand that.

"You know what you experienced with him and you know the love that you had for him. Let us learn to face the circumstances of reality and not be in denial. It is a tragic moment and we have no choice but to try and accept what has happened. Emotional scars are not easy to heal,” said Komphela.

He encouraged the likes of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda to be role models in overcoming the setback by motivating the youngsters at the clubs. “You guys are strong and you will come out of this pain. Anele has touched many lives and we must celebrate his life. Stay strong, learn and lead to overcome this difficult time,” he added.

Komphela said the technical team would be there for the players in their hour of need.

The Brazilians edged AmaZulu 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at Loftus in their previous league game, while Stellies registered a comfortable 2-0 victory against Chippa United.

It will be an emotional game for the Brazilians, but they are determined to honour their former teammate at a venue where he enjoyed many moments with them.