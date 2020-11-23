Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad has been banned by world football governing body Fifa for five years for financial misconduct.

Fifa said in a statement that the investigation covered Ahmad’s conduct in his position as Caf president during the period from 2017 to 2019.

It was related to various Caf-related governance issues‚ including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca‚ Ahmad's involvement in the continental body's dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

"In its decision‚ following an extensive hearing‚ the adjudicatory chamber ruled that‚ based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber‚ Mr Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty‚ offered gifts and other benefits‚ mismanaged funds and abused his position as the Caf President‚ pursuant to the Fifa Code of Ethics‚" the statement said.

"Consequently‚ the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Ahmad had breached arts 15‚ 20 and 25 of the current edition of the Fifa Code of Ethics‚ as well as art. 28 of the 2018 edition‚ and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative‚ sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years.

"In addition‚ a fine in the amount of 200‚000 [Swiss francs] has been imposed on Mr Ahmad.

"The terms of the decision were notified to Mr Ahmad today‚ the date on which the ban comes into force.

"In accordance with art. 78 par. 2 of the Fifa Code of Ethics‚ the full‚ motivated decision will be notified to Mr Ahmad in the next 60 days‚ after which it will be published on legal.fifa.com."

Ahmad was seeking re-election to the Caf president and was to be challenged by South Africa's Patrice Motsepe‚ Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast Football Federation‚ Senegal FA president Augustin Senghor and the head of the Mauritanian federation‚ Ahmed Yahya.

The Madagascan's presidency has been marked by a litany of controversies and Fifa effectively took over the running of the African body last year after numerous allegations of corruption dogged Caf‚ and Ahmad in particular.

Matters came to a head when Fifa sent its secretary-general Fatma Samoura to Egypt to run the rule over the beleaguered body.

Samoura's arrival was preceded by Ahmad’s arrest in Paris in June 2019 and he had to answer questions related to a French police corruption investigation

The March 12 elections will be held in Morocco next year.