Maritzburg to make decision on Tinkler soon

Eric Tinkler's job could be on the line after Maritzburg United suffered another loss at the weekend. The Team of Choice lost for the fourth time in a row in the DStv Premiershio following their 0-1 defeat at Black Leopards.

Club chairman Farouk Kadodia has stated they are worried about the team's dramatic loss of form and a decision on Tinkler's future will be made soon.

The Team of Choice winless run has now stretched to 11 matches, with the last time they recorded a victory being in March when they edged Polokwane City 1-0.

“The club position is quite serious, and we need to do a complete review on where we stand,” Kadodia told Sowetan yesterday. “So we will decide on what we are doing. We have to review the whole team, from the technical team to the players, to see where it is going wrong. We will then make an official statement afterwards. We are hoping we will do so in the next few days.”

Tinkler could not explain why his side are failing to win, saying at this stage, they seem not able to get results.

"This was a massively disappointing loss felt for the players because I don’t think they deserve it,” Tinkler said after the defeat to Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.