S’fiso Hlanti flies into Swallows' nest

New Swallows FC signing S’fiso Hlanti has been warned that he will have to fight to earn a place at the club despite coming with a wealth of experience.

Hlanti completed his move to Swallows yesterday, signing a one-year deal after training with Kaizer Chiefs for over a month.

Swallows coach Brandon Truter said even though he is happy with the addition of Hlanti, he is not guaranteed a place at the club as he has to work hard for it.

“It is a good addition to the squad. I’m happy to have Hlanti. He brings a lot of experience to the team, and it is a good signing for us,” Truter told Sowetan yesterday.

“We also have a young boy [Mthokozisi] Shwabule in the left-back position. He is our player, so we have to be mindful to give him as much game time as possible. He is for the future. S’fiso comes with a wealth of experience, having played for big clubs as well.

“He is Bafana Bafana international, so I’m sure he will guide Shwabule where he can. But definitely, the starting place in the team is hard to come by, so Sifiso will have to come to the party.”