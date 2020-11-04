Mini-break did Downs world of good – Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena feels the seven days without playing games provided them with enough time to work and profile Cape Town City ahead of their meeting at Cape Town Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Sundowns last played last Wednesday when they were held to a goalless draw by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Loftus Versfeld.

Mokwena said that time allowed new players to adapt well, unlike when they have matches back-to-back.

“Preparations have been going well. The good thing is that we had time on the pitch to work on various aspects of our game. It has also given us a little bit of time to induct and try to introduce some of the new players into our way of working,” Mokwena told the Sundowns media department. “Our defensive strategy and synergy among our players, so the preparations have been going well, the training has been good. So we are looking forward to the match.”

With City having given Sundowns problems in the past, Mokwena emphasised that they worked on a plan to nullify their threat.

“They have a clear profile irrespective of the opposition, irrespective of whether they play at home or away. It is a team that plays 4-3-3, very well-structured and well-coached. With a clear indication of what they want to do with the ball, what they want to do when they lose possession,” Mokwena said.

“We've got to be ready because we need to be strategic in terms of nullifying a lot of threats that they possess.”