Davids bets on Lorch to start the fire at Celtic

Orlando Pirates stand-in coach Fadlu Davids will have an opportunity to prove himself again in the absence of head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Davids will lead Pirates when they meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership match tonight at Dr Molemela Stadium (7.30pm).

He takes over from Zinnbauer temporarily. Zinnbauer has returned to his home country Germany to be with his son Fabio, who is in a coma following a car crash in Nuremberg last month.

The coach departed the country straight after Pirates' 3-0 win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal first leg on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

It could be a while before Ziinnbauer return to the country, and this is an opportunity for Davids to prove himself.

The last time he coached a team as head coach was on December 22 2018 when Maritzburg United lost 0-1 to Baroka at home. He was fired two days later. A month later he joined Pirates' technical team headed by Milutin Sredojevic as head coach while Rulani Mokwena was the assistant coach.