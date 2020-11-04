Six officers accused victim of shooting foreign trader
Cops to face music for 'unprovoked' attack on man
Six police officers are being investigated for their alleged involvement in the brutal attack of a man they apparently accused of shooting someone.
The victim, George Mahlaela, was allegedly accused of being involved in the shooting of a Pakistani national in Dennilton, Limpopo, because he owned a car similar to the one used during the shooting...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.