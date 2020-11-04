Galaxy rate fixture with Chiefs as rivalry match

“I’d said it before that after the Nedbank Cup final in 2019, any match to follow between the two clubs will be a big rivalry game. Yes, we all know that the [Soweto] derby is the biggest rivalry game, but I maintain that another rivalry has emerged and that is between Chiefs and Galaxy.’’

As Chiefs head into this clash on the back of an agonising 3-0 defeat to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals last Saturday, Sukazi expects them to be so eager to bounce back in style.

“Chiefs come into this game as wounded tigers because they come from a very, very bad loss [to Pirates],’’ noted Sukazi.

“Having said that I do admit that Chiefs usually recover from a backlash of this sort, we saw when they lost 3-0 to [Mamelodi] Sundowns…they went to PE and beat Chippa [1-0], so they’ll be looking at doing the same.’’

Galaxy are also likely to unleash their Zambian-born striker Chitiya Mususu, who recently got his work permit. The 25-year-old highly-rated forward is raring to go.

“The wait is over. It was bad not knowing when I will play. I am glad that my work permit is sorted now,’’ said Mususu, who joined from Lusaka club Zanaco last month.