Akpeyi convinced Galaxy won't shock Chiefs again

Kaizer Chiefs pair of Daniel Akpeyi and Philani Zulu have concurred that history will count for nothing when they host newbies TS Galaxy in a league match at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Tomorrow’s match will be the first meeting between Chiefs and Galaxy since the latter, a second-tier outfit at the time, stunned Amakhosi 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final in May last year. The Rockets remain the first and only club from the lower ranks to win the Ke Yona Cup.

Akpeyi has sounded optimistic that history won’t repeat itself against Galaxy. However, the Amakhosi goalkeeper still expects Galaxy to be as motivated as they were in the Nedbank decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium, feeling their weekend’s 0-3 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 first leg semifinal will encourage Galaxy.

“They [Galaxy] might still have that momentum in them, believing what they did against us in the cup game the last time [can happen again], but you know football isn’t about history…football is about now,’’ said Akpeyi.

“So, I am very sure that they are going to be well-prepared for us and also considering what happened at the weekend, but we’ve learnt from our mistakes and we are coming out stronger.’’

Zulu also maintained that tomorrow’s tie against Galaxy won’t be the same as the previous meeting in the Nedbank Cup. Zulu feels each and every side bring their A game against them.