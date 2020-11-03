Nedbank Cup final loss still haunts Amakhosi
Akpeyi convinced Galaxy won't shock Chiefs again
Kaizer Chiefs pair of Daniel Akpeyi and Philani Zulu have concurred that history will count for nothing when they host newbies TS Galaxy in a league match at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Tomorrow’s match will be the first meeting between Chiefs and Galaxy since the latter, a second-tier outfit at the time, stunned Amakhosi 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final in May last year. The Rockets remain the first and only club from the lower ranks to win the Ke Yona Cup.
Akpeyi has sounded optimistic that history won’t repeat itself against Galaxy. However, the Amakhosi goalkeeper still expects Galaxy to be as motivated as they were in the Nedbank decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium, feeling their weekend’s 0-3 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 first leg semifinal will encourage Galaxy.
“They [Galaxy] might still have that momentum in them, believing what they did against us in the cup game the last time [can happen again], but you know football isn’t about history…football is about now,’’ said Akpeyi.
“So, I am very sure that they are going to be well-prepared for us and also considering what happened at the weekend, but we’ve learnt from our mistakes and we are coming out stronger.’’
Zulu also maintained that tomorrow’s tie against Galaxy won’t be the same as the previous meeting in the Nedbank Cup. Zulu feels each and every side bring their A game against them.
“Obviously, it [tomorrow’s game] is a different ball game [compared to last year’s Nedbank Cup final], I mean every team that plays against Chiefs ... they give it their all, they need no motivation because the game itself motivates them enough."
Amakhosi are going into this DStv Premiership encounter still licking their wounds after being drubbed by arch-foes Pirates over the weekend. Zulu stressed the significance of forgetting about the Bucs defeat.
“We have to put what happened in the past behind us and just continue working [hard], looking forward to the next match. We can’t dwell on the past,’’ noted Zulu.
Zulu, who’s primarily a midfielder, has been playing at left-back of late. The lad from Pietermaritzburg in KZN has embraced his new role.
“I am comfortable with any position. I am fortunate enough to be versatile... that wherever I am put I try my best to work according to plan,’’ said Zulu.
Fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Tonight: Chippa v Maritzburg, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Stellenbosch, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Tshakhuma v Swallows, Thohoyandou Stadium; Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB Stadium; CPT City v Sundowns, Cape Town Stadium; Baroka v Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium; AmaZulu v Leopards, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium; Celtic v Pirates, Dr. Molemela Stadium.
