Downs might block Sirino's move to Al Ahly

A deal between Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino and Egyptian giants Al Ahly is believed to have been agreed, subject to the Brazilians accepting the offer.

Al Ahly have been admirers of Sirino for a while now. The presence of coach Pitso Mosimane, who mentored Sirino at the Brazilians, may have just enhanced the Red Devils’ chances to lure the 29-year-old Uruguayan.

“Sirino has agreed to join Al Ahly in principle…he’s so keen to work with coach Pitso again. The biggest problem is that Sundowns have not accepted Al Ahly’s offer…that’s the hindrance for now,’’ said a source close to Sundowns.

In June, Sirino penned a new five-year deal at Chloorkop, meaning a club that want him must meet the demands of the Brazilians first. Various media reports have suggested that Al Ahly have tabled a bid in the region of R48m for Sirino.

While Downs’ senior manager Yogesh Singh couldn't be reached for comment, as he never answered his mobile phone, the club’s spokesman Shuping Nkgadima asked to be called after an hour, but never answered our calls and texts after that.