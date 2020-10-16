Motsepe league winners to walk away with R1m

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will know the identity of the two teams that will replace relegated Royal Eagles and Mbombela United in the GladAfrica Championship next month.

The SA Football Association (Safa) conducted the national play-off draw of the ABC Motsepe League at its headquarters yesterday. The Vaal University of Technology will host the nine-team tournament from November 9 to 14.

Winners of the national playoffs will walk away with a trophy and a whopping R1m in cash, while the runners-up will collect a purse of R500,000.

The PSL is yet to set a date for the kick-off of the National First Division League owing to the delay in starting the process of looking for the two teams that will fill the gap left by the relegated teams in GladAfrica Championship 2020-21 season.

The teams that will be competing in the playoffs are Pretoria Callies, Zizwe United, Mangaung United, Bizana Pondo, Mikhado FC, Umvothi FC, Hungry Lions, Mpumalanga United and Polokwane City Rovers.