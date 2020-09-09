Safa delays resumption of ABC Motsepe League

Safa has decided to scrap the proposed resumption of the ABC Motsepe League on October 1 after sport minister Nathi Mthethwa instructed that there must be Covid-19 testing before the soccer league restarts.

At the weekend, Safa Eastern Cape secretary Isaac Klaas advised the media that the third-tier division would resume on October 1.

However, there has been a change of plan.

A letter from Safa sent to clubs late on Monday, signed by acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, said that on August 28 Mthethwa published a regulation that stipulated that all participants in non-professional football had to undergo Covid-19 testing before any resumption could take place and that playoffs should take place in a bio-bubble safety environment.

“In light of the above, the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the competitions committee have conferred and noted that the regulation presents significant implications for any consideration for resumption of the non-professional football before lockdown level 1,” the letter said.