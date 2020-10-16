A Cape Town mom couldn’t find a school for her autistic son. So she started one

She took Hlumelo to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital where she was informed that he has autism. Having never heard of the condition before, Welisa sought advice from her mother who had been caring for a child with similar behavioural traits as Hlumelo.

Walisa said she struggled to find placement for Hlumelo at schools. She said that they moved him to about seven crèches in one year. When her mother and grandmother died, she had to quit her job as a supervisor at McDonald's.

She said that when Hlumelo was about seven years old, she sent him to Alpha School in Woodstock, a school specialising in children with autism.

“I was so happy, hoping that my child was going to school,” she said. But that too fell through after the school told her that they only accepted children who were no longer using nappies.

Welisa then decided to potty train him herself at home. She noticed that he was scared of the flushing and would get nervous and cover his ears. Another issue was that his feet could not touch the ground so he was never relaxed. At eight, Hlumelo successfully enrolled at Alpha School.