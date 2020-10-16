Chippa agree to pay Botswana club to avoid Fifa wrath

Chippa United have decided to pay outstanding player fees to Gaborone United as per a Fifa ruling in May to avoid being banned from doing business in the transfer market.

On Wednesday evening, Gaborone United lawyer Lore Morapedi claimed on MetroFM that Chippa had not paid more than R600 000 in fees the club believed it owed in transfer fees for Kabelo Seakanyeng and Thatayaone Kgamanyane.

The original amount was R1.2m for both players but it was later agreed upon that Kgamanyane would be returned to the Botswana club, reducing the fee by half.

Gaborone took the matter to Fifa, who ruled in their favour and ordered Chippa to pay over the fee. The penalty for not doing so would have seen the Chilli Boys banned from three transfer windows.

Chippa hit back at Gaborone, saying they believed the matter had been sorted out between the parties.

Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi said the claims were inaccurate and the Port Elizabeth-based club released a statement attributed to its management.

“This serves to dispel the inaccurate information regarding a ban against Chippa United from registering players for the 2020-2021 season. The matter concerns the transfer of two players from Gaborone United in Botswana to Chippa United in the 2018-2019 season, which was done and arranged with an erstwhile director of Gaborone United.