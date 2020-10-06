Swallows resolve to go easy on coach
After making some signings ahead of the new season in the DStv Premiership, Swallows coach Brandon Truter’s mandate is to make sure he avoids relegation.
This is according to the club chairman David Mogashoa, who insists that they are not going to put pressure on their coach when the new season starts later this month...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.