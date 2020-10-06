Ndou mourns passing of his mentor
Lovemore Ndou has mourned the passing of Chief Wilbert Mukandangalwo Madzivhandila, saying the veteran boxing promoter "will always remain a pivotal part of my life".
Madzivhandila, 92, died of natural causes last Thursday. He did not only stage boxing matches but also looked after a number of Limpopo’s aspirant amateur boxers who went to become household names in the pro ranks and one of them is Ndou, the now Australia-based retired two-weight world champion...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.