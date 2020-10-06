Ndou mourns passing of his mentor

Lovemore Ndou has mourned the passing of Chief Wilbert Mukandangalwo Madzivhandila, saying the veteran boxing promoter "will always remain a pivotal part of my life".



Madzivhandila, 92, died of natural causes last Thursday. He did not only stage boxing matches but also looked after a number of Limpopo’s aspirant amateur boxers who went to become household names in the pro ranks and one of them is Ndou, the now Australia-based retired two-weight world champion...