Boxing

Ndou mourns passing of his mentor

06 October 2020 - 10:00

Lovemore Ndou has mourned the passing of Chief Wilbert Mukandangalwo Madzivhandila, saying the veteran boxing promoter "will always remain a pivotal part of my life".

Madzivhandila, 92, died of natural causes last Thursday. He did not only stage boxing matches but also looked after a number of Limpopo’s aspirant amateur boxers who went to become household names in the pro ranks  and one of them is Ndou, the now Australia-based retired two-weight world champion...

