Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has disregarded Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane's disparaging views about Dobsonville Stadium and insisted that the Soweto venue will be used by the newly-promoted side next season.

Mosimane did not hide his disdain for the venue and it's facilities when Sundowns used it during the bio-bubble and even suggested that it should be closed.

But Mogashoa dismissed the fiery Sundowns coach's assertion and said Swallows FC have never had problems at the ground‚ adding that venue operators Stadium Management SA would get the pitch ready for the new PSL season when it starts in mid-October.

“Look‚ the pitch when we played there has always been immaculate‚” said Mogashoa.

“So I don’t think that Stadium Management will battle to get it to the condition it used to be. I understand now that the pitch is getting the beating because the games are almost there all the time.

“As Swallows we don’t even train there. We only use Dobsonville for games. I think the Stadium Management will get it under control once the games are ended. So they’ll get that pitch back to its immaculate self.”

Mosimane did not hold back and suggested‚ even before Sundowns beat Black leopards 3-0 on Saturday to win a third Absa Premiership title in a row‚ that the pitch was not fit to host PSL matches.

The outspoken coach urged Premier Soccer League official Ronnie Scholes‚ who is responsible for approving the stadium used by the topflight clubs‚ to look at the matter as “it didn’t help in advertising the product of the PSL”.

Swallows gained promotion two weeks ago after spending five years in the wilderness. Mogashoa bought the franchise with the help of politician Panyaza Lesufi‚ the man who took it upon himself to revive a sleeping giant that once dominated the local game.

Mogashoa said they are open to do business with new sponsors as they are now back in the big time.

“We’re looking for sponsors.

"There are some potential sponsors even though I can’t mention their names‚” said the Swallows FC boss.

“We just need to finalise those‚ but that door is open and it is not closed‚ it’s still open. With Swallows being a big brand‚ I am sure they’ll be come in.”

Mogashoa said the R3-million cheque that the club received for winning the GladAfrica Championship to gain promotion a point ahead of Ajax Cape Town will be distributed among the staff and players at Swallows.

“It’s correct‚ the entire R3 million is going to the players and the technical team‚” confirmed Mogashoa.

“We can’t dictate how they should spend it‚ but we did tell them that they need to be responsible in spending the money because we don’t want to see Swallows players suffering.

“That’s why we made sure that they get the financial assistance they need because they’ve worked very hard for the club. They’ve spent more time in the bio-bubble‚ so the money must go to them and their families.”

Mogashoa also explained the role of former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Fani Madida as the club’s technical director. Madida will work very closely with coach Brandon Truter after his contract was extended by a year.

“Fani is the technical adviser in the team‚ so he’ll advise the coach and the board because the board is made up of business people like me who don’t really have a football [background]‚” said Mogashoa.

“Fani will advise the technical team and the board‚ and will deal with certain things in the technical team. But the coach always has the final say. He (Madida) can only advise‚ that’s his role.”

Swallows were expected to start the pre-season this week with Mogashoa and Truter having promised to beef up the team with a few players who have premiership experience.