Aubrey Ngoma's unhappy spell at Sundowns comes to an end as he returns to Cape Town City

After an unhappy spell on the sidelines at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Aubrey Ngoma has returned to Cape Town City.

Ngoma‚ who was a starter for Cape Town City‚ left the club in January 2018 to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

His stay at the club was a difficult one as he was unable to break into the starting line-up at the star-studded champions that have won the league title a record ten times since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in 1996.