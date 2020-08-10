Sundowns players Anele Ngcongca and Aubrey Ngoma honour the women that shaped their success

Mamelodi Sundowns players Aubrey Ngoma and Anele Ngcongca have paid tribute to the women who have had the biggest impact on their lives.

While public adulation comes with the territory in their careers, Ngoma says he constantly applies the same energy, ensuring that his mother Lebogang, who raised him in Hammanskraal as one of four boys, knows he would not be where he is without her sacrifices.

“I make sure my mother knows how much I owe her, how grateful I am every little chance I get. She is growing older now, and that makes it more imperative for me. She played a massive role in shaping the man that I am today. She taught me how to differentiate right from wrong, by setting an example for me. The sacrifices she made to support my dream, her sheer determination to help me go where I needed to go to chase my dreams, especially as my dad passed away in 2018,” Ngoma said.

Having been raised at the opposite end of the country from his teammate, Cape Town-raised Ngcongca has a similar story to tell. In his case, the unbreakable bond is with his late grandmother, who helped raise him in her modest Khayelitsha home.

“My grandmother did everything for me, but above all, she prayed for me. I like to think I was her favourite, and my bond with her was such that when I lost her over 10 years ago I was completely devastated. I went to play in Europe at a really young age, and while this was a blessing, it was hard being away from her immediate support,” Ngcongca said.