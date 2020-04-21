Rumour has it Mohomi and Ngoma will be loaned to Ajax Cape Town
Lack of game time for Lucky Mohomi and Aubrey Ngoma could be a thing of a past next season.
The Mamelodi Sundowns duo are believed to be heading to Ajax Cape Town on loan in the upcoming campaign.
Ajax are on the brink of earning a Premiership status next season as they lead the GladAfrica Championship table by seven points with six matches remaining.
Sources close to both players say Sundowns are planning to loan the players to the Urban Warriors should they win the league and get a promotion.
"Remember Sundowns signed Grant Margerman from Ajax, so now they want to loan both Ngoma and Mohomi to them," a source told Sowetan.
Ngoma has only managed four appearances in all competitions for the reigning Absa Premiership champions, while Mohomi is yet to play this season.
When Sundowns manager Yogesh Singh was asked for a comment, he was edgy.
"Where did you get that information? Go and tell your sources to give you more information from that. I won't comment on anything," Singh said.
Ngoma's agent Vasili Barbis said they will wait for the end of the season, but added that he was happy his client was making a matchday squad before the Covid-19 forced the PSL games to be stopped.
"We will see what transpires at the end of the season, but at the moment no one can do anything," Barbis said.
"He is in the fold to get a starting line-up. At the moment he is very much a Sundowns player; he still got another two years there. He respects his contract at Sundowns and when he gets his chance he will take it from there."
However, Ajax spokesperson Thabiso Mekutu denied that the two players will be joining the team next season.
"We don't have a coach... how do we even talk about the [new] players? We can't be talking about new players; we are not even in the Premiership yet," Mekuto said.
"None of us has any right to choose players for next season except the person who will be in charge of the team. That person is not here yet."
