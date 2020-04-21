Rumour has it Mohomi and Ngoma will be loaned to Ajax Cape Town

Lack of game time for Lucky Mohomi and Aubrey Ngoma could be a thing of a past next season.

The Mamelodi Sundowns duo are believed to be heading to Ajax Cape Town on loan in the upcoming campaign.

Ajax are on the brink of earning a Premiership status next season as they lead the GladAfrica Championship table by seven points with six matches remaining.

Sources close to both players say Sundowns are planning to loan the players to the Urban Warriors should they win the league and get a promotion.

"Remember Sundowns signed Grant Margerman from Ajax, so now they want to loan both Ngoma and Mohomi to them," a source told Sowetan.

Ngoma has only managed four appearances in all competitions for the reigning Absa Premiership champions, while Mohomi is yet to play this season.

When Sundowns manager Yogesh Singh was asked for a comment, he was edgy.