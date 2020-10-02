'I'm here to score goals,' vows Dzvukamanja

Just days after he completed his move to Orlando Pirates, Terrence Dzvukamanja has made the bold statement that he is not there to add to the numbers but to score goals.

Dzvukamanja joined the Buccaneers from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits after they sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The Zimbabwean international feels the only way to succeed at the Soweto giants is by scoring and creating goals.

“I don’t want to see myself as somebody who came to Orlando Pirates just to add [to the] numbers. I have come here to work, and this is what I hope shows in my performances,” Dzvukamanja told the club website.

“I want to make a difference here and if all goes well, hopefully I can achieve another goal of mine, which is to one day play in Europe.”

The 26-year-old arrived in SA two seasons ago to join Wits from Ngezi Platinum. And having registered 15 goals and six assists in 60 appearances for the Clever Boys, the attacking midfielder now wants to take his game to another level with the Buccaneers, where he is fully aware that competition for a place will be tough.

“Of course, this is what drives all players to better themselves day by day,” Dzvukamanja said.