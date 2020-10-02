Pupil now has to walk 3km to school after his donkey died

The family of a 15-year-old grade 6 pupil who used a donkey as a mode of transport to school is calling on Good Samaritans to land a helping hand.



This after the pictures of Faranani Mabuli from Muremelani village in Nzhelele outside Thohoyandou, sitting on his donkey while wearing partly-torn school uniform, went viral on social media on Wednesday – with a caption calling on people to help him...