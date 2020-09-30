Tyson-Jele friendship bodes well for Pirates

Big pals off the pitch, Happy Jele and Thulani Hlatshwayo hope their friendship will blossom on the field for Orlando Pirates and help them end the team's years of decline in the new season.



Jele and Hlatshwayo were united in praising Orlando Pirates’ new gear for the season, unveiled in Sandton yesterday, but the Ghost would no doubt be more receptive of the prospect of seeing the central defenders lead Pirates to a trophy when the season gets under way next month...