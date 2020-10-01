While speculation has been rife that his contract at new club Al Ahly is worth over R50m a year‚ a source close to the coach say financial gain was never a factor in him taking the leap into the cauldron of leading Africa’s most successful club.

Ahly have confirmed that Mosimane‚ who flew out of OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday to Cairo‚ has joined their club on a two-year contract.

“Of course‚ it is common knowledge that North African teams pay good salaries and Al Ahly are a big club who take care of their employees‚” the source told TimesLIVE.

“You see it in the fact that they hire some top European coaches and even sign players from the likes of the Premier League.

"So‚ it is a good move for Pitso financially and he would not go there for a discount.

“But if you know him well‚ you will know that he is an ambitious coach who is driven by the desire to succeed and not money.”